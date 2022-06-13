Llamas; starring role as Honiton care home celebrates The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Llama smiling for the camera. - Credit: The Abbeyfield Society.

One care home in Honiton celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a grand Jubilee party.

Family and friends joined of the residents joined them - However, the real stars of the show were special guests Harry and Golly, two llamas from Peak Hill Farm

50 people attended in total. The summer house was decorated with bunting made by the residents, each of whom kept their own piece as a memento.

A Llama with a Hill House resident. - Credit: The Abbeyfield Society.

One resident’s relative said, “It was nice to be back to normality, after such a long time of not being able to properly socialise.”

Musical entertainment was provided by local talent Darin Hadland Rose, who got the residents tapping along to their favourites by Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly – and, of course, a rousing chorus of the national anthem.

The home also laid on a fête with various attractions including a tombola, raffle, hook-a-duck and name the teddy competition, while attendees were well fed with burgers and hot dogs from the barbeque and delicious cream teas.

Hill House Activities and Wellbeing Manager, Nic Trueman, who organised the event, said: “I wanted to have a fete with a difference so invited the llamas along.

"Peak Hill Farm also brought along brushes so that the residents and children could brush them if they wanted to.

"They were very funny and wouldn’t go anywhere without each other, sometimes refusing to walk if the other one wasn’t following.”

Two HIll House residents enjoying the sun. - Credit: The Abbeyfield Society.

Rounding off the week-long programme, residents and staff tried their hand in bread making. Food is especially important at Hill House, and residents are treated to three nutritious and delicious meals a day.

Mealtimes are a time to socialise and catch up with friends.

Home manager, Pam Hardy, said, “Our residents were keen to celebrate the Jubilee in style. The musical performances kept them singing and, in some cases, dancing, with great smiles on their faces, and the llamas were an extra special treat for older and younger people alike.

“It was also lovely to be able to open to doors to friends and family once more, after such a difficult couple of years of lockdowns and shielding. We look forward to having many more ‘open’ events in the months and years to come.”