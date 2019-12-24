Santa draws winning Honiton hamper ticket
PUBLISHED: 11:59 24 December 2019
Santa took time out from his busy schedule to draw the winning ticket in Honiton Carers' Support Group's Christmas hamper raffle.
Arriving on his special sleigh, provided by Honiton and District Round Table, he pulled out the name of carer Gabrielle Kirby to receive the prize.
Carers' group leader Winnie Cameron said: "We were honoured to have Father Christmas, aka David Lee, draw the winning raffle ticket for the lovely hamper.
"Mrs Kirby has been caring for her husband for a very long time.
"We hope Gabrielle and family will enjoy the hamper. Honiton Carers would like to thank everyone who entered the Christmas Raffle and supported us throughout the past year."
Honiton Carers Support Group offers support and signposting to carers and ex-carers. It engages monthly speakers and offers seated vitality exercises to members.
Trips to stimulating locations are also organised, enabling members to enjoy nature and exercise at the same time.
