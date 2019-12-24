Advanced search

Santa draws winning Honiton hamper ticket

PUBLISHED: 11:59 24 December 2019

Pictured at the hamper draw are (l/R) David Lee, Don Mitchell, Alistair Britchford, Steve Keene, Adam Smith and Winnie Cameron. Picture: Honiton Carers.

Pictured at the hamper draw are (l/R) David Lee, Don Mitchell, Alistair Britchford, Steve Keene, Adam Smith and Winnie Cameron. Picture: Honiton Carers.

Archant

Santa took time out from his busy schedule to draw the winning ticket in Honiton Carers' Support Group's Christmas hamper raffle.

Gabrielle Kirby and daughter Shona receive the hamper from Honiton Carers’ Don Mitchell and Winnie Cameron. Picture: Honiton Carers.Gabrielle Kirby and daughter Shona receive the hamper from Honiton Carers’ Don Mitchell and Winnie Cameron. Picture: Honiton Carers.

Arriving on his special sleigh, provided by Honiton and District Round Table, he pulled out the name of carer Gabrielle Kirby to receive the prize.

Carers' group leader Winnie Cameron said: "We were honoured to have Father Christmas, aka David Lee, draw the winning raffle ticket for the lovely hamper.

"Mrs Kirby has been caring for her husband for a very long time.

"We hope Gabrielle and family will enjoy the hamper. Honiton Carers would like to thank everyone who entered the Christmas Raffle and supported us throughout the past year."

Honiton Carers Support Group offers support and signposting to carers and ex-carers. It engages monthly speakers and offers seated vitality exercises to members.

Trips to stimulating locations are also organised, enabling members to enjoy nature and exercise at the same time.

