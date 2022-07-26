News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Carers group celebrates four birthdays at summer party

Philippa Davies

Published: 10:12 AM July 26, 2022
Updated: 11:11 AM July 26, 2022
Honiton Carers Winnie Cameron and Pat Dunlop

Pat Dunlop blows out the candles as Winnie Cameron holds up the cake - Credit: Honiton Carers

Honiton Carers celebrated the birthdays of four members at their annual summer party on Wednesday, July 13 at the Methodist Church.  

The group sang ‘Happy Birthday’ four times for Pat Dunlop, Ruth Robinson, Christine Broom and their chair Winnie Cameron, and each of them blew out candles on a cake for luck. 

Winnie said: “A lovely time was had by everyone. There was live music provided by the Awesomes followed by a delicious tea made by Mary Bolshaw, a cake was arranged by Pat Dunlop and made by Jean Donald.   

“Our usual raffle followed with the main prize being a wonderful hamper donated by Katherine Ohlson from East Devon Crematorium at Whimple, which was won by Shirley Hull. There were lots of other prizes including six very beautiful table decorations made and donated by Stella Ford. 

Shirley Hull of Honiton Carers

Shirley Hull with the hamper donated by East Devon Crematorium - Credit: Honiton Carers

“The summer birthday party has been a lovely tradition for over 10 years and will hopefully carry on for many years to come.” 

