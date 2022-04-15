Honiton carers enjoy Easter week gathering

Julie Spiller, who won the Easter egg, and her granddaughter Roxy - Credit: Honiton Carers

Music, a raffle and a talk entertained Honiton Carers at their meeting on Wednesday, April 13 at the Methodist Church.

1st Honiton Scouts leader Helen Turner with the posies and thank-you card - Credit: Honiton Carers

Guest speaker was Helen Turner, leader of the Honiton Scouts, who talked about her work and presented each of the carers with a posy. She also presented the group with a card thanking them for what they do.

Musician Tim Royce who entertained Honiton Carers at their Easter week meeting - Credit: Honiton Carers

Musician Tim Royce, a member of the carers’ group, played a selection of country & western, rock ‘n’ roll and other tunes from the 60s and 70s.

Raffle tickets had been sold for an Easter egg provided by Honiton Lions, and the winner was carer Julie Spiller. Second prize, a birdcage made by Jessica Lloyd, was won by Natalie Mitchell. Jessica had also made a wooden Easter egg for each of the carers who attended.

Three members of the Chard Carers group joined the meeting, and Honiton Carers will be arranging a return visit.

Group chair Winnie Cameron has thanked everyone for their contributions to the meeting.

She added that Honiton Carers are planning some outings in the near future. Anyone who would like to join the group can contact her by emailing winniekjaer@btinternet.com or by phoning 07974 636926