Late Christmas celebration for Honiton Carers
- Credit: Honiton Carers Support Group
Honiton Carers Support Group held their Christmas celebration on Wednesday, April 6, after Covid forced them to postpone the event in December.
The group gathered for a three-course lunch at the Hare & Hounds, and drew the winning tickets in a raffle which raised more than £400.
The prizes were three ‘pamper hampers’ packed with gifts and treats.
Winnie Cameron, chair of Honiton Carers, said: “The food was wonderful and expertly served by the lovely staff who proved nothing was too much trouble for them.
“We would like to thank the Hare & Hounds for a wonderful meal and TRIP Community Transport for driving some of our carers safely there and back home.
“We’d also like to thank all the local businesses, far too many to mention, and all the carers who donated some lovely gifts for the hampers, as well as everyone who bought and sold tickets.”
The winners of the hampers were B Watts, Faith Morris and Susan Lumb.
Honiton Carers Support will have their next meeting on Wednesday, April 13 at the Methodist Church, when Helen Turner will be giving a talk about her work with the Scouts. This will be followed by live 60s and 70s music with the group's own musician Tim Royce.
Anyone who would like to join Honiton Carers is welcome to come along, there is no no need to book. A warm welcome is always guaranteed. For further information about Honiton Carers, contact Winnie Cameron on 07974 636926 or email winniekjaer@btinternet.com.