Honiton carers learn about bone china

PUBLISHED: 07:01 12 October 2019

Tomi Dalton with some of her bone china creations. Picture Winnie Cameron

Archant

Honiton Carers Support Group welcomed speaker Tomi Dalton whose subject was 'The design and production of fine bone china'.

She brought many samples of her delightful work which was displayed on custom-made stands.

Her talk outlined her background and how she came to make bone china.

She was fortunate to get a job under the handicaps scheme with David Bouquet - previously The Royal Worcestershire top artist - as an apprentice doing modelling and painting.

Tomi has also been a co-ordinator for the Alzheimer's Society and worked with Hospiscare.

She was approached about making some miniatures, in which she now specialises.

Tomi explained the techniques involved. All of the miniatures on show were sculpted by herself from the casts made, the painting, glazing and firing etc right up to the finished article.

For more information about Honiton Carers Support Group contact co-ordinator Winnie Cameron by e mail at winniekjaer@btinternet.com or by phoning her at 07974 636926

