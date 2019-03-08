Advanced search

Honiton carers hear about Pets as Therapy

PUBLISHED: 07:01 30 October 2019

Honiton carers celebrated two birthdays at their meeting Sally Church (left) and Stella Ford. Picture Winnie Cameron

Honiton carers celebrated two birthdays at their meeting Sally Church (left) and Stella Ford. Picture Winnie Cameron

Archant

The therapeutic effect that animals can have on people was outlined at the latest meeting of Honiton Carers Support Group.

Speaker Jenny Butterfield, a hospiscare navigator, took along her three-year-old golden retriever, Findlay.

She explained that Pets as Therapy was set up as a national charity in 1982 to benefit depressed and lonely people.

Mrs Butterfield said under the scheme dogs and their handlers visit hospitals, hospices, care homes and schools. Patients who spent time with pets were found to recover more quickly.

To become involved in the Pets as Therapy scheme, the dog must be well mannered, friendly and have a calm temperament, walk on a lead, accept treats, not jump up and be unflappable.

Any breed or crossbreed dog can be used, but dogs who are raw fed are declined. Pets must be more than nine months old.

It costs £19 per annum to register with the charity.

Organiser Winnie Cameron thanked the speaker for a lovely tale and allowing them to enjoy cuddles with Findlay.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Steal-to-order gangs targeting Seaton shops

Liza Phillips, a partner in 4-Seasons, with a mannequin wearing a coat similar to some of those stolen during the first burglary. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife

Night vision cameras will help snare careless dog owners in Honiton

Night vision cameras could be installed in Honiton. Picture: Getty Images

‘A perfect evening’ for Honiton Carnival

Kemet at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3055. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Steal-to-order gangs targeting Seaton shops

Liza Phillips, a partner in 4-Seasons, with a mannequin wearing a coat similar to some of those stolen during the first burglary. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife

Night vision cameras will help snare careless dog owners in Honiton

Night vision cameras could be installed in Honiton. Picture: Getty Images

‘A perfect evening’ for Honiton Carnival

Kemet at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3055. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton carers hear about Pets as Therapy

Honiton carers celebrated two birthdays at their meeting Sally Church (left) and Stella Ford. Picture Winnie Cameron

DASH CAM FOOTAGE: Car spins out and crashes near Ottery

The road where the accident took place. Picture: Contributed

Lyme’s deputy mayor announces resignation

Lyme's deputy mayor Jeff Scowen

Night vision cameras will help snare careless dog owners in Honiton

Night vision cameras could be installed in Honiton. Picture: Getty Images

Beer fisherman makes pots of cash for charity

Peter 'Chunky' Bartlett donates £150 from the proceeds of his lobster pot making, to Lycia Moore of Seaton Hospital, for Seaton Hospiscare@home. Ref mhb 36 19TI 9326. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists