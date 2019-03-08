Honiton carers hear about Pets as Therapy

Honiton carers celebrated two birthdays at their meeting Sally Church (left) and Stella Ford. Picture Winnie Cameron Archant

The therapeutic effect that animals can have on people was outlined at the latest meeting of Honiton Carers Support Group.

Speaker Jenny Butterfield, a hospiscare navigator, took along her three-year-old golden retriever, Findlay.

She explained that Pets as Therapy was set up as a national charity in 1982 to benefit depressed and lonely people.

Mrs Butterfield said under the scheme dogs and their handlers visit hospitals, hospices, care homes and schools. Patients who spent time with pets were found to recover more quickly.

To become involved in the Pets as Therapy scheme, the dog must be well mannered, friendly and have a calm temperament, walk on a lead, accept treats, not jump up and be unflappable.

Any breed or crossbreed dog can be used, but dogs who are raw fed are declined. Pets must be more than nine months old.

It costs £19 per annum to register with the charity.

Organiser Winnie Cameron thanked the speaker for a lovely tale and allowing them to enjoy cuddles with Findlay.