Bat talk entertains carers support group

The lifestyle of bats and the work in East Devon to protect an endangered species was the subject of a presentation to Honiton Carers Support Group on Wednesday, January 12.

Ruth Worsley, a wildlife engagement officer from East Devon AONB, joined the group at the Methodist Church to talk about the Grey Long-Eared Bat, the UK’s rarest species. There are only eight known maternity roosts (where female bats gather to have their young) in the UK, and two are in East Devon.

The group learned that bats are a key species in the environment, and the only mammal that can fly. They are nocturnal and hibernate in winter. They eat insects. There are 1,400 species of bats in the world but only 17 species in the UK. A third of all mammals are bats. There are 16 species of bats in Devon. Bats use their ears to find their prey by echolocation.

The Grey Long-Eared Bat is also known as the ‘whispering bat’. They like to eat crane flies and to hunt in the meadows. They roost and live in old barns, attics, churches and caves, and like a continuous route from their roosting place to the meadows where they seeks their prey. Continuous routes usually follow streams and hedgerows to help them find their way. Lights confuse them.

The general consensus is that to protect the species, we need to create more meadows and habitats. As older buildings disappear it becomes necessary to provide bat boxes and to provide necessary roosts to encourage the bats. Anyone who comes across an injured bat should notify Devon Bat Rescue.

After Ruth finished, there were many questions for her, which she answered to everyone’s satisfaction. She was thanked for her talk and presented with a table decoration made by Stella Ford.

The meeting was rounded off with tea and cakes, followed by a raffle.



Honiton Carers meet every week. If you are a carer and would like to join them, contact Winnie Cameron on Winniekjaer@btinternet.com or phone 07974 636926 for further information. Winnie said: “We would love to see you and guarantee you a warm welcome at all times.”



