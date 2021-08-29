Published: 5:00 PM August 29, 2021

Honiton Carers Support Group were back in the Methodist Church on Wednesday, August 11 for their first post Covid workshop.

They enjoyed a floral table decoration session with Julie Spiller and her lovely granddaughter who assisted Julie throughout the afternoon.

Winnie Cameron welcomed everyone and introduced Julie to the carers as well as Fay Valentine, Honiton's dementia nurse, who visits the carers' group monthly.

Julie gave a short talk about her collection of silks which used to come with the purchase of cigarettes in the distant past. She also had a men’s pocket cigarette tin and a another tin which used to be on display in hotels making cigarettes and the silks available to their guests. These beautiful silks and tins were all handed around for everyone to see.

Julie started the arrangement making by passing previously prepared pots around to everyone and explained how to best create a nice display. The Flowers were then passed around a few at the time, for everyone to gradually make their own display.

Julie finally attended to everyone individually and assisted with making the displays look balanced and more professional. The final results were really breathtaking. The workshop was much enjoyed by everyone who took their own creation home for further enjoyment.

Winnie thanked Julie for the lovely session, which was followed by the usual raffle before everyone departed.

The group enjoyed a wonderful art and craft session with Gillian Beckman-Findlay from Coastal Craft Collective on Wednesday, August 25.

The order of the day was to make a bumble bee pin cushion, which is easier said than done for most of us.

However, we were all delighted with the final outcome and thoroughly enjoyed the session. The surroundings at Creative Beings were so inspiring and the bright and beautiful sunny day we had made this a perfect location for the carers to have some much needed respite for a few hours.

Honiton Carers would like to thank Creative Beings for accommodating us, Gillian for doing a lovely friendly session and to Tesco Community Grants.

Honiton Carers enjoyed a fabulous performance at The Beehive on Saturday afternoon, August 28.

Together Again, with Andre Rieu and his incredible orchestra, surpassed everything we have seen in the past. The show was fresh, very lively, colourful and full of wonderful tunes such as the The Lonely Shepherd, Mambo Number 5, Falling in Love and My Fair Lady.

There were 22 beautiful and very emotional tunes in total, all very much enjoyed by us all. The carers' outing was made possible due to a very generous donation by Barbara East and her family and friends from the funeral of her late husband Charles East.

Honiton Carers would like to thank Barbara and her family and friends for their ongoing support, which is very much appreciated.

For more information about Honiton Carers please contact Winnie Cameron 07074636926 or email winniekjaer@btinternet.com