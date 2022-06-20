Honiton Carers make new friends during visit to Somerset

A buffet, music and dancing was laid on for Honiton Carers when they visited a similar support group in Somerset.

The Honiton group met members of Chard and Ilminster Carers Support Group, along with some of the people they are looking after, on Monday, June 13.

Honiton Carers' visit to Chard - Credit: Honiton Carers

Chair Winnie Cameron said: “We had a brilliant afternoon mixing with other carers and making new friends.”

Honiton Carers visit to Chard - Credit: Honiton Carers

She described how one man who is living with dementia took to the dance floor with his wife and ‘blossomed and came into his own’ as they performed the Latin American dances they had been enjoying for 40 years.

The Honiton group met Chard’s deputy mayoress Claire Brown and the chairs of the Chard and Ilminster support groups, as well as the social worker and social prescriber who work with them.

Honiton Carers in Chard - Credit: Honiton Carers

They even struck it lucky in the raffle, with four Honiton members winning at least one prize.

For more information about Honiton Carers, contact Winnie on winniekjaer@btinternet.com or 07974 636926