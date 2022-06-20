News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Honiton Carers make new friends during visit to Somerset

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:54 PM June 20, 2022
Honiton Carers enjoy a buffet with the similar support group in Chard

Honiton Carers enjoy a buffet with the similar support group in Chard - Credit: Honiton Carers

A buffet, music and dancing was laid on for Honiton Carers when they visited a similar support group in Somerset. 

The Honiton group met members of Chard and Ilminster Carers Support Group, along with some of the people they are looking after, on Monday, June 13. 

Honiton Carers' visit to Chard

Honiton Carers' visit to Chard - Credit: Honiton Carers

Chair Winnie Cameron said: “We had a brilliant afternoon mixing with other carers and making new friends.” 

Honiton Carers visit to Chard

Honiton Carers visit to Chard - Credit: Honiton Carers

She described how one man who is living with dementia took to the dance floor with his wife and ‘blossomed and came into his own’ as they performed the Latin American dances they had been enjoying for 40 years. 

The Honiton group met Chard’s deputy mayoress Claire Brown and the chairs of the Chard and Ilminster support groups, as well as the social worker and social prescriber who work with them. 

Honiton Carers in Chard

Honiton Carers in Chard - Credit: Honiton Carers

They even struck it lucky in the raffle, with four Honiton members winning at least one prize. 

For more information about Honiton Carers, contact Winnie on winniekjaer@btinternet.com or 07974 636926 

Honiton News

Don't Miss

exeter crown court building

'Besotted' postal worker banned from contacted former colleague

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Workers are needed at the Lidl warehouse near Exeter

Supermarket giant's open day to fill 80 jobs

Paul Jones

person
east devon

Toilets targeted by vandals re-open - with reduced hours

Paul Jones

person
The gardens at Musbury Barton. Picture: SUBMITTED

Musbury Barton Garden open to public

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon