Honiton carers visit Knightshayes

PUBLISHED: 07:01 20 September 2019

Honiton carers at Knigtshayes Court. Picture : Winnie Cameron

Honiton carers at Knigtshayes Court. Picture : Winnie Cameron

Archant

Members of Honiton Carers Support Group enjoyed a visit to Knightshayes Court, the National Trust property, at Bolham, on Wednesday (September 18).

Due to members different walking abilities they split into several different groups.

Some took a slightly more strenuous walk through the beautiful parkland, others chose to walk through the huge kitchen garden with its colourful flowers and wonderful vegetables. A third group walked around the more flat paths and enjoyed the scenery and beautiful trees. Some even decided to have a stroll around the fabulous house with the private gardens.

Organiser Winnie Cameron said: "We all ended up having a delicious cream tea and everyone agreed it was a fabulous place to spend an afternoon."

The trip was funded through a 'Dragons Den' grant, secured at the recent event in Honiton.

Honiton Carers meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 2pm to 4pm.

For more information about Honiton Carers Support Group email winniekjaer@btinternet.com or telephone 07974 636926.

