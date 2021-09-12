Published: 11:00 AM September 12, 2021

Honiton Carers met on Wednesday, September 8 at the Methodist Church, where the speaker was Sara-Lou Glover from The Mental Health Support Network, talking about healthy minds.

Win Cameron welcomed everyone to the meeting and clarified details of forthcoming meetings. These are for carers only.

22nd September - The Old Rectory Awliscombe - Arts and Crafts. - Tile Making , with Gillian from Coastal Craft Collective. 2pm to 4.30pm. The names of those who wished to attend were read out and anyone else not on the list who wishes to attend was asked to let Win know.

13th October - First Aid Practical session, at the Methodist Church with Joe from Devon Carers. 1.45pm to 4pm

The following social meetings are for carers and their cared for/loved ones:

Social meetings at Coombe Garden Centre on the 16th of September and every other week, will now be from 3pm to 4.30pm, and will be inside with tables of six, four and two people.

It was stressed that people must not move about from table to table.

Win mentioned the Act currently going through Parliament regarding the cost of care and the proposed cap of £86,000. Details can be found on the news and the Government website.

Win also mentioned that she had been in contact with the Department of Work and Pensions to obtain an Attendance Allowance application form when it was explained that if you phoned in for a form, the allowance was backdated to the date of the phone call, whereas if you applied on line it was paid from the completion/acceptance date.

Win introduced our speaker for the session, Sara-Lou Glover from the Mental Health Support Network, who gave a very interesting talk about Healthy Minds and the support they offer for carers and families with mental health problems.

The organisation was outlined in great detail, supplemented by literature on a display board.

Win thanked Sarah Lou for her interesting talk and presented her with a floral table decoration made by Stella Ford.

For further details of Honiton Carers Support Group please contact Winnie Cameron on 07974636926 or email winniekjaer@btinternet.com

