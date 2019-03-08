'A perfect evening' for Honiton Carnival

Kemet at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3055. Picture: Terry Ife

The crowds came out in force for Honiton Carnival on Saturday, October 26.

Kemet at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3053. Picture: Terry Ife

Despite a very wet morning, the rain cleared and 'it turned into a perfect evening', according to carnival secretary Karen Wilson.

The results were: Class A Open, first prize Brunel's Workshop, Sid Vale CC; second prize Kemet, Otters CC, third Afrika Explorers, Gliddon Bright Sparks.

Class C Local, first Venga Bus On Tour, Honiton YFC, no second or third prizes.

Kemet at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3050. Picture: Terry Ife

Class D Comedy, first What's Cooking, Nunsford Nutters CC, second Dunk Yer Nuts, One Plus One CC, third Rabbits Day Out, Leprechauns CC

Class E Under 16s, first Sunshine After the Rain, South Brent CC, second Scarecrows, New Generation CC, third Washed Up, Rubalos CC

Class F 30 and under, first It Is What It Is, Ipplepen CC, second Spooktacular, Budleigh Salterton CC

Class G Visiting Queens, first Sweet Delights, Ottery CC, second Seaton Royalty, Seaton CC

Kemet at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3047. Picture: Terry Ife

Class I Single Adult Walking, The Amazing Mr Toad, Emily Miller

Class K Walking Groups, first The Awakening, Eclipse CC, second Bas the Dragon, Honiton Scouts, third Dracula Spectacular, Honiton Community Theatre Company.

Class L Walking with wheeled props, first Exeter Pirate Day, second Carousel, Sunshine Stars CC, third Devon Super Team, Paul Lugg CC.

Class M Walking with non-motorised props, first Wind in the Willows - The Open Road, Bubbles CC, second Pinocchio 2020, Exeter Police and Hospital Players

Kemet at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3045. Picture: Terry Ife

Class N Single Youth Walking, first Creatures of the Deep, Jiggles Jnr CC, second Baby Bumble Bees, Sunshine Stars CC, third Princess Beauty, Jiggles Jnr Mini.

Best overall float: Venga Bus on Tour, Honiton YFC. Best overall walking entry, The Open Road, Bubbles CC. Best local walking entry, The Open Road, Bubbles CC. Best dressed tractor driver, Kemet, Otters CC. Best lighting, Sunshine After the Rain, South Brent CC. Best costume: Kemet, Otters CC. Best make-up, Kemet, Otters CC. Best choreography, Brunel's Workshop, Sid Vale CC. Best music, Brunel's Workshop, Sid Vale CC. Most colourful, Kemet, Otters CC.

Sidvale at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3039. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidvale at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3030. Picture: Terry Ife

The Batmobile at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3019. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3018. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3013. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3016. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3012. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3008. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3004. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3006. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3003. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3001. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 3000. Picture: Terry Ife

Karizma Majorettes at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2998. Picture: Terry Ife

Karizma Majorettes at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2995. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2992. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2991. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2988. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery St Mary Royalty at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2987. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2986. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2985. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2980. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2979. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2977. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2970. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2974. Picture: Terry Ife

Nunsford Nutters at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2966. Picture: Terry Ife

Nunsford Nutters at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2963. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2959. Picture: Terry Ife

Nunsford Nutters at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2957. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2947. Picture: Terry Ife

Nunsford Nutters at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2953. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2944. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2941. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2940. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2936. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2937. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2933. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Young Farmers at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2931. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2922. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Young Farmers at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2928. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2920. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2919. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Royalty at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2913. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2909. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2904. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2906. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2902. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2900. Picture: Terry Ife

1st Honiton Scouts at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2896. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2895. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton Majorettes at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2891. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2886. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2881. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2874. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Royalty at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2871. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Community Theatre Company at the Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2861. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Carnival 2019. Ref mhh 44 19TI 2869. Picture: Terry Ife