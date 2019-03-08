Countdown to Honiton Carnival

Honiton Carnival Week is about to begin, with a series of events in the build-up to the big procession.

The celebrations begin on Saturday, October 19, with a table-top sale at 9am in the Mackarness Hall, followed by the official crowning of the carnival royalty at 11am. On Sunday, October 20 there will be a quiz night at The Beehive, with a £50 prize for the winning team. Up to six people per team can take part, for £2 per person. The quiz starts at 7pm.

On Wednesday, October 23 there will be a meat bingo in the Mackarness Hall. Doors open at 7pm, eyes down at 8pm.

The carnival procession will take place on Saturday, October 26, starting at 7.30pm.

Honiton is the last carnival in the East Devon season.

The entrants have been working on their colourful, illuminated floats for the last 12 months. A massive amount of work goes into creating a carnival entry - all done by volunteers. Fundraising also plays a huge part, as operating costs for carnival clubs continue to rise.

Carnival night is a great evening of entertainment, with music, lights and dancing.

This year's procession will be led out, as always, by the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue vehicle with its flashing blue lights. The Samba Band will get everyone in the carnival mood, and following them will be the Honiton Twirlstars, the Mayor's party and the Honiton royalty float.

Once again, the Devon Truck Show will be taking part, collecting for a children's cancer charity. These exciting, decorated trucks can be quite noisy so appropriate ear protectors may be needed by some, particularly the very young spectators.

As well as local floats, and those from further away, dispersed with colourful walking entries, local majorette troupes will be joining in the procession. These troupes practice all year round and bring music and well-rehearsed routines, along with the spirit of carnival, to the procession.

This year's procession will line up along one side of Ottery Moor Lane and set off at 7.30pm prompt. It will move along the High Street and finish just before the Monkton Road roundabout. Road closures and diversions will be in force from 7pm and the no parking restrictions in the High Street start at 4pm. All roads should reopen by 9.30pm at the latest. While every effort is made to limit the disruption caused, the committee apologises for any inconvenience caused. Anyone with any queries about the road closures should contact the carnival committee.

The carnival has a long tradition in the town, and the committee is trying hard to keep it going. All members are volunteers and new members are always welcome. There are other ways of helping too, whether it is marshaling in the High Street on the night or fundraising during the year.

On the night, the important thing for local residents is to come out in force, cheer on the floats and walkers, and donate what you can, to help keep the carnival going for next year. There will be plenty of people with collection buckets (there is also a prize for the best-dressed collector) and three official collection floats at the start, middle and end of the procession.

Any profit made from the collection is given back to good causes within the town. Thousands of pounds have been given to local organisations and clubs over the last few years, including; Honiton Defibrillators, Honiton's Admiral Nurse, the FORCE cancer charity, Devon Freewheelers, Teenage Cancer Trust, Honiton Rugby Club, Honiton Hornets Hockey Club, Honiton Scouts, Honiton Brownies, Honiton Twirlstars to name but a few. The Committee is always happy to receive requests for donations; the allocations are decided in March of the following year.

Honiton would not have a carnival without the help of the many sponsors who support it. The committee is extremely grateful to the local businesses which have sponsored the carnival, and would love to hear from any others which are interested in sponsorship.

The committee would like to thank Land Rover Experience of Awliscombe for the use of their vehicles. Gratitude is also due to Martin Summers of Kanes Storage and Francis Martin; without all their help there would not be a royalty float to represent Honiton on the East Devon Circuit.

The sponsors for this year are:

Duralife Windows

House of Hair

Beauty by Bev

Honiton Carpets

To and Fro

MKM Building Supplies

Paul Richards Motors

E. A. Dodd & Son

East Devon Garden Care

R. T. Delve

J. R. Layzell & Sons

Betteridge Beds

Ali's Kebabs

Thomas Westcott

Chippie Joes

Honiton Garage

Finally, the Christmas Carnival will take place on Saturday, December 14 at 5.30pm, the same procession again but with a very festive feel.

To contact the Honiton Carnival Committee email honitoncarnival@gmail.com or call 07951 438598.