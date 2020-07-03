Advanced search

Cat rehomer celebrates reopening by running cat-shaped route

PUBLISHED: 16:00 05 July 2020

The co-ordinator of the Honiton Branch of Cats Protection laced up his running shoes to celebrate the reopening of the centre.

Bob Carter who ran the route with four members of Axe Valley Runners Picture: Honiton Cats ProtectionBob Carter who ran the route with four members of Axe Valley Runners Picture: Honiton Cats Protection

Bob Carter was joined by four members of Axe Valley Runners as they ran the 5K route which was shaped like a cat.

All the ladies taking part were sporting cats’ ears and the runners made sure to maintain social distancing.

The branch can now start rehoming cats and currently has three felines looking for a new home.

Bob said: “We are as yet unable to take in any cats other than extreme emergencies, but this is being constantly reviewed, and we hope further announcements will be made in the near future. It will be great to get back to looking after all the local cats and kittens who need us.”

If you would like more information about cats needing new homes right now or the work of the branch, please contact Cats Protection’s Honiton Branch on 01404 45241.

