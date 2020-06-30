Advanced search

Cats ready to be rehomed following lockdown easing

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 July 2020

King who is ready to be rehomed. Picture: Honiton Cats Protection

King who is ready to be rehomed. Picture: Honiton Cats Protection

The Honiton branch of Cats Protection is looking forward to a return to normal as they can start rehoming cats at the beginning of July.

Mother and daughter cats Priya and Purdee who aree ready to be rehomed. Picture: Honiton Cats ProtectionMother and daughter cats Priya and Purdee who aree ready to be rehomed. Picture: Honiton Cats Protection

The centre has cats that will be ready to go from the start of this month, and co-ordinator of the Honiton branch, Bob Carter, says they cannot wait to get back to rehoming.

He said: “Of course, our homing procedures will be slightly different due to continued restrictions on entering homes but we will be able to chat by phone and video link and introduce potential owners to the cats that way too.

“We can’t wait to get back to re-homing and helping the cats and kittens in our area, and although we can still only take in emergencies, it is hoped this will change in the near future. We really look forward to hearing from you, whether you would like to offer a good home to a cat or two or volunteer to help us with this rewarding task.”

The branch hopes that two of the first cats to be rehomed will be mother and daughter Priya and Purdee. Bob said: “These are two beautiful girls who we will be so pleased to find the best home for as soon we can.

“They have been with us throughout the lockdown period, due to the rehoming restrictions, and are really ready to get out in the garden. We hope there is someone just ready to enjoy coming out of lockdown with a beautiful pair of cats.”

As well as the mother and daughter pair, the centre has a young cat by the name of King who was left in a box at the vets.

Bob said: “He’s a lovely boy, who looks like he’s keen to go out hunting. Unfortunately, we have no background information due to how he arrived but think he would be better without young children in his life, although he seems relaxed about dogs.”

If you would like more information about the work of the branch, please contact Cats Protection’s Honiton Branch on 01404 45241 or visit their website at www.cats.org.uk/honiton.

