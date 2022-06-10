News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Queens Jubilee celebrations in Honiton

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 4:38 PM June 10, 2022
east devon

Honiton Town Council and the Queen’s Jubilee Working Group gathered at the beacon lighting on Friday. - Credit: Honiton Town Council.

There were four days of Queens Jubilee celebrations in Honiton over the Bank Holiday weekend.

On Thursday, June 2, the Town Criers Proclamation took place and in the evening there was the lighting of the beacon.

On Friday, June, 3 the grand opening of the Battishorne Way Allotments went ahead. 

battishorne way

Richard Marker, from Coombe Estates, cut the ribbon to make the opening of Battishorne Way allotments. - Credit: Adam Manning.

READ MOREHoniton allotments officially open following ceremony

On Saturday, June, 5 a running race, The Queen’s Jubilee Market, a large sporting event on Allhallows and a street Disco was held on Honiton High street.

east devon

On Saturday, June, 5 a running race, The Queen’s Jubilee Market, a large sporting event on Allhallows and a street Disco was held on Honiton High street. - Credit: Honiton Town Council.

Sunday, June, 5 a large Parade followed by the Big Tea on the High Street.

honiton

The big running event was held on Saturday, June 5.. - Credit: Honiton Town Council.

A spokesperson for Honiton Town Council and the Queens Jubilee working group said: "All events were well attended. It was fantastic to see everyone smiling and having fun; really bringing the community together again which is what the working group had hoped to achieve.

"We would like to thank everyone that helped to organise all the events and the local community for attending these, creating an amazing atmosphere, and making the 4 days enjoyable for everyone."

East Devon News
Honiton News

Don't Miss

Devon and Cornwall Police

Devon and Cornwall Police

Man allegedly posed as off-duty police officer on East Devon road

Dan Wilkins

person
Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Opinion

Tory MPs are not going to act, but voters can have their say during...

Martin Shaw

Logo Icon
battishorne way

Honiton allotments officially open following ceremony

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Thousands turned out for the Seaton Summer Celebration

Thousands turn out for Seaton Summer Celebration

Dan Wilkins

person