Honiton Town Council and the Queen’s Jubilee Working Group gathered at the beacon lighting on Friday. - Credit: Honiton Town Council.

There were four days of Queens Jubilee celebrations in Honiton over the Bank Holiday weekend.

On Thursday, June 2, the Town Criers Proclamation took place and in the evening there was the lighting of the beacon.

On Friday, June, 3 the grand opening of the Battishorne Way Allotments went ahead.

Richard Marker, from Coombe Estates, cut the ribbon to make the opening of Battishorne Way allotments. - Credit: Adam Manning.

On Saturday, June, 5 a running race, The Queen’s Jubilee Market, a large sporting event on Allhallows and a street Disco was held on Honiton High street.

Sunday, June, 5 a large Parade followed by the Big Tea on the High Street.

The big running event was held on Saturday, June 5.. - Credit: Honiton Town Council.

A spokesperson for Honiton Town Council and the Queens Jubilee working group said: "All events were well attended. It was fantastic to see everyone smiling and having fun; really bringing the community together again which is what the working group had hoped to achieve.

"We would like to thank everyone that helped to organise all the events and the local community for attending these, creating an amazing atmosphere, and making the 4 days enjoyable for everyone."