Advanced search

Gallery

Ball raises £5,300 for Honiton charity

PUBLISHED: 11:59 03 October 2019

mhh see the future (9). Picture: Terry Ife

mhh see the future (9). Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Honiton-based charity See The Future's eighth annual ball raised a massive £5,300 on Friday (September 30).

mhh see the future (10). Picture: Terry Ifemhh see the future (10). Picture: Terry Ife

The event is held in memory of group founder Leanne Greengrass' mother Jacqueline who lost her battle with the rare eye cancer ocular melanoma.

Around 120 guests attended the ball which was held for the first time at Sandy Park, the home of the Exeter Chiefs rugby team.

mhh see the future (1). Picture: Terry Ifemhh see the future (1). Picture: Terry Ife

Entertainment was provided by Adam, an international arts performer, and there was music and an auction.

See the Future works to make people aware of the importance of visiting the opticians, not just for vision but so that other health issues can be detected.

mhh see the future (11). Picture: Terry Ifemhh see the future (11). Picture: Terry Ife

Mrs Greengrass said she was delighted with how the event went adding: "I am now looking forward to the ninth ball."

To see all the events Mrs Greengrass organises for See The Future you can check out the Facebook page or through the website www.seethefuture.co.uk

mhh see the future (12. Picture: Terry Ifemhh see the future (12. Picture: Terry Ife

mhh see the future (2). Picture: Terry Ifemhh see the future (2). Picture: Terry Ife

mhh see the future (3). Picture: Terry Ifemhh see the future (3). Picture: Terry Ife

mhh see the future (4). Picture: Terry Ifemhh see the future (4). Picture: Terry Ife

mhh see the future (5). Picture: Terry Ifemhh see the future (5). Picture: Terry Ife

mhh see the future (6). Picture: Terry Ifemhh see the future (6). Picture: Terry Ife

mhh see the future (7). Picture: Terry Ifemhh see the future (7). Picture: Terry Ife

mhh see the future (8). Picture: Terry Ifemhh see the future (8). Picture: Terry Ife

Topic Tags:

Most Read

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own financial pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

New owner could be found for Axminster’s Trinity House

Trinity House at Axminster whose closure has been delayed until November. Picture Chris Carson

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Evacuation at Honiton business park after chemical spill

Fire crews are on the scene. Picture: Canva

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

District bosses accused of neglecting Cranbrook - but they say authority faces its own financial pressures

Cranbrook August 2017. Ref mhc 34-17TI 9815. Picture: Terry Ife

Road reopens as vehicle ‘engulfed’ in flames on A30

Craig Proctor and his partner were driving from Honiton to Exeter when they saw the car engulfed in flames. Picture: Craig Proctor

New owner could be found for Axminster’s Trinity House

Trinity House at Axminster whose closure has been delayed until November. Picture Chris Carson

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Evacuation at Honiton business park after chemical spill

Fire crews are on the scene. Picture: Canva

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton U9s Diamonds make winning start to new season

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9450. Picture: Terry Ife

AVRs Angela Kerr completes her 40th marathon

Angela Kerr after completing her 40th marathon at Barnstaple. Picture: AVR

Ball raises £5,300 for Honiton charity

mhh see the future (9). Picture: Terry Ife

Speedway: Somerset 48 Glasgow 42 (87-93 on agg)

Glasgow Tigers duo Craig Cook and Rasmus Jensen celebrate winning the SGB Championship pairs at Somerset's Oak Tree Arena (pic Somerset Speedway)

Seaton ice cream seller says it’s time to chill out

Retiring Seaton ice-cream seller Bob Addington and his wife Yvonne. Picture Chris Carson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists