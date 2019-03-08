Gallery

Ball raises £5,300 for Honiton charity

Honiton-based charity See The Future's eighth annual ball raised a massive £5,300 on Friday (September 30).

The event is held in memory of group founder Leanne Greengrass' mother Jacqueline who lost her battle with the rare eye cancer ocular melanoma.

Around 120 guests attended the ball which was held for the first time at Sandy Park, the home of the Exeter Chiefs rugby team.

Entertainment was provided by Adam, an international arts performer, and there was music and an auction.

See the Future works to make people aware of the importance of visiting the opticians, not just for vision but so that other health issues can be detected.

Mrs Greengrass said she was delighted with how the event went adding: "I am now looking forward to the ninth ball."

To see all the events Mrs Greengrass organises for See The Future you can check out the Facebook page or through the website www.seethefuture.co.uk

