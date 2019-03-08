Honiton charity strongly denies town councillor's claim it is 'in trouble'

Manager Neil Hurlock with the keys of TRIP's brand new VW Crafter minibus.

Bosses at a Honiton transport charity have strongly dismissed an allegation that it is 'in trouble'.

TRIP, in New Street, said the comment made by a town councillor at a meeting on Monday is 'fundamentally incorrect'.

The statement was said in front of more than 100 people, who attended the meeting to hear a debate about Honiton Town Council and Honiton Community Complex, which are locked in a financial dispute.

Cllr John Taylor began to explain his comment at the meeting, but was shut down by town mayor John Zarczynski.

Speaking on Monday, Cllr Taylor said: "There is an organisation called TRIP, and TRIP has got a real problem...

"They are in trouble because they have received money to buy their buses."

Cllr Zarczynski interjected and told Cllr Taylor he could not allow his statement to continue as he was discussing another company's business.

Neil Hurlock said several comments had been made to his staff by concerned users of the charity since Cllr Taylor said TRIP was in trouble.

Mr Hurlock said: "Mr Taylor is probably referring to a mistake made by the Department for Transport, which kindly funded the acquisition of two minibuses for the use of our ring and ride services.

"Unfortunately, after they made the grants, they realised that this had put TRIP over the limit set by the EU for contributions from local and national governments made within a three year period.

"Therefore, TRIP refunded the excess to bring us below that limit. While it meant that TRIP had to find some money for this, it did mean we were able to acquire two minibuses and update our fleet at a substantially lower cost to the charity."

In 2016, TRIP was awarded the new minibus from a £25million fund launched by the Department for Transport.

The charity then learnt the fund had allocated it a second vehicle - albeit mistakenly.

Speaking to the Herald at the time, Mr Hurlock said the two vehicles would preserve the future of Honiton's ring and ride service 'for the next 10 years'.

Sharon Thorne, deputy manager of TRIP, said the charity's accounts are annually audited and inspected by The Charity Commission for England and Wales, and are available for public inspection.

She said: "These will verify that Mr Taylor's claims are incorrect."