Honiton Charter Day 2020 cancelled amid Covid-19 outbreak

Honiton Charter Day. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8620. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Organisers behind this year’s Honiton Charter Day have called off the event due to the threat of Covid-19.

The annual event was meant to be held in the town on July 25.

A spokesman for Honiton Charter Day’s committee said the pandemic proved to be ‘too much’ for them.

He said: “An immense amount of planning goes into events like Charter Day and with the unknown living with us every day cancelling seemed to be the only option.

“Many of the committee of organisers are in vulnerable groups and their welfare had to be put first.”

“One of the organisers said we do not want to be alarmist or put people in a panic, but we just do not know how long the pandemic will continue for, this makes organising the event untenable.”

Organisers have expressed their thanks to all of the volunteers that have joined this year’s committee.

The spokesman added: “We hope they will stay with us to organise a bigger and even better event next year.

“All funds will be added to next year’s event.”