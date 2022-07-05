Historic charter day back in Honiton this July

Honiton Charter day will take place on Saturday, July 23.

There will be decorated shop windows, musical entertainment outside St Pauls Church, sports events, talented activity groups from the local community performing in the main ring on Allallows field, bouncy castles, Punch and Judy, George the Magician, the Lions classic car and tractor display, charity stalls, a dog show as well as an art and craft village and food village.

The Royal Charter, granting the rights for a weekly market, was granted to Honiton 1257 by Henry III.

And the granting of this Royal Charter, has been celebrated through Honiton Market Charter Day. It is a time to recognise Honiton businesses and the charity work that goes on within the town to support the community.

A spokesperson for the event said: "Following on from a fantastic 2021, Charter Day is aiming to be just as amazing in 2022, with all kinds of things to see and do. The theme for this year’s event is the commonwealth, the countries that can take part.

"Make it fun and enter our fancy dress competition. Make it a date in your diary."

The event is on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from10am to 4pm.