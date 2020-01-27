Honiton Charter Day at risk of being AXED due to lack of support
PUBLISHED: 10:27 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 27 January 2020
Archant
Honiton's annual Charter Day celebrations could be axed next year unless new ideas and volunteers are found.
That's the stark warning from town crier Dave Retter, who told the Herald that the committee behind the annual event is at a 'critical point'.
A meeting will be held this Thursday, from 6pm at The Beehive, and an open invitation has been extended to anyone with new ideas regarding Charter Day, or those who wish to help run and support the event.
Mr Retter said: "I have been on the committee from the beginning and I feel that it is good for the town.
"It brings people into Honiton but if you stand still you are going backwards. We need ideas and more help to make it better, or there is a chance it might not happen."
Honiton Charter Day has been celebrated in the town annually since 2007, which marked the 750th anniversary of the granting of the Royal Charter, giving the town the right to hold a weekly market.
