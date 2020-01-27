Honiton Charter Day at risk of being AXED due to lack of support

Town Crier Dave Retter with Twin Town Mayor Karl-Heinz Gieseler at the Honiton Charter Day. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8552. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton's annual Charter Day celebrations could be axed next year unless new ideas and volunteers are found.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the stocks at the Honiton Charter Day. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8563. Picture: Terry Ife In the stocks at the Honiton Charter Day. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8563. Picture: Terry Ife

That's the stark warning from town crier Dave Retter, who told the Herald that the committee behind the annual event is at a 'critical point'.

A meeting will be held this Thursday, from 6pm at The Beehive, and an open invitation has been extended to anyone with new ideas regarding Charter Day, or those who wish to help run and support the event.

Mr Retter said: "I have been on the committee from the beginning and I feel that it is good for the town.

"It brings people into Honiton but if you stand still you are going backwards. We need ideas and more help to make it better, or there is a chance it might not happen."

Out in FORCE at Honiton Charter Day. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8586. Picture: Terry Ife Out in FORCE at Honiton Charter Day. Ref mhh 30 19TI 8586. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Charter Day has been celebrated in the town annually since 2007, which marked the 750th anniversary of the granting of the Royal Charter, giving the town the right to hold a weekly market.