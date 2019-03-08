Animal sanctuary opens shop in Honiton

Ferne Animal Sanctuary's new Honiton charity shop was 'opened' by its mascot, 'Freddy Ferne', on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS Archant

Ferne Animal Sanctuary has chosen Honiton as the location for its first charity shop in Devon.

Ferne Animal Sanctuary wants volunteers to help run its new Honiton store.

The new store, at 63 High Street, began trading at the weekend, focusing on ladies' wear and home wear.

Ferne CEO Elaine Hayes said: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to become part of the wonderful family of shops in Honiton.

"The revenue from our shops makes a significant difference to rescue and rehoming work we continue to do with abandoned, neglected or unwanted animals.

"Our extensive range of goods are competitively priced, and we hope the local community, many of whom support us with rehoming animals, will support us with their custom and donations of quality goods.

"As an added incentive to visit our new shop, we will be running a competition with a free annual pass to Ferne as our first prize.

"We would also welcome volunteers who have a few hours to spare to help with all aspects of running the shop.

"It's a great way of meeting new people, making friends and improving key skills with our training.

"If you're interested, get in touch on 01460 65214."

Ferne Animal Sanctuary, based at Wambrook, near Chard, is a registered charity and relies on the support of the public and dedicated volunteers to continue its vital work. Ferne has been caring for unwanted and abandoned animals for over 75 years.

To donate to the sanctuary or for more information call 01560 65214 or visit our website at www.ferneanimalsanctuary.org or email info@ferneanimalsanctuary.org