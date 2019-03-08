Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Animal sanctuary opens shop in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 07:33 30 September 2019

Ferne Animal Sanctuary’s new Honiton charity shop was ‘opened’ by its mascot, ‘Freddy Ferne’, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS

Ferne Animal Sanctuary's new Honiton charity shop was 'opened' by its mascot, 'Freddy Ferne', on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS

Archant

Ferne Animal Sanctuary has chosen Honiton as the location for its first charity shop in Devon.

Ferne Animal Sanctuary wants volunteers to help run its new Honiton store.Ferne Animal Sanctuary wants volunteers to help run its new Honiton store.

The new store, at 63 High Street, began trading at the weekend, focusing on ladies' wear and home wear.

Ferne CEO Elaine Hayes said: "We are delighted to have the opportunity to become part of the wonderful family of shops in Honiton.

"The revenue from our shops makes a significant difference to rescue and rehoming work we continue to do with abandoned, neglected or unwanted animals.

"Our extensive range of goods are competitively priced, and we hope the local community, many of whom support us with rehoming animals, will support us with their custom and donations of quality goods.

"As an added incentive to visit our new shop, we will be running a competition with a free annual pass to Ferne as our first prize.

"We would also welcome volunteers who have a few hours to spare to help with all aspects of running the shop.

"It's a great way of meeting new people, making friends and improving key skills with our training.

"If you're interested, get in touch on 01460 65214."

Ferne Animal Sanctuary, based at Wambrook, near Chard, is a registered charity and relies on the support of the public and dedicated volunteers to continue its vital work. Ferne has been caring for unwanted and abandoned animals for over 75 years.

To donate to the sanctuary or for more information call 01560 65214 or visit our website at www.ferneanimalsanctuary.org or email info@ferneanimalsanctuary.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Animal sanctuary opens shop in Honiton

Ferne Animal Sanctuary’s new Honiton charity shop was ‘opened’ by its mascot, ‘Freddy Ferne’, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster couple shed more than 10 stones

Toria and Adam Bates after shedding the pounds. Picture: WW

‘Astronomical rent rises’ threaten Colyton Health Centre

Colyton Health Centre

Top 20 readers’ pictures from around East Devon

Enjoy our gallery of readers' photos. Picture: Gillian Davies

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Animal sanctuary opens shop in Honiton

Ferne Animal Sanctuary’s new Honiton charity shop was ‘opened’ by its mascot, ‘Freddy Ferne’, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster couple shed more than 10 stones

Toria and Adam Bates after shedding the pounds. Picture: WW

‘Astronomical rent rises’ threaten Colyton Health Centre

Colyton Health Centre

Top 20 readers’ pictures from around East Devon

Enjoy our gallery of readers' photos. Picture: Gillian Davies

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Cliff Gruesome Cup win for Bill Polley and Sandra Walker

Axe Cliff Gruesome Cup winners Bill Polley and Sandra Walker receive the trophy from lady captain Jill Wellington. Picture ROB GROVE

Animal sanctuary opens shop in Honiton

Ferne Animal Sanctuary’s new Honiton charity shop was ‘opened’ by its mascot, ‘Freddy Ferne’, on Saturday (September 28). Picture: FAS

Speedway: Rebels ready to try again

Chris Harris leads the way (pic Tony Hartmann)

The Donkey Sanctuary’s Family Food Fair 2019 promises perfect day for foodies and families

The Donkey Sanctuary is staging a family food fair

Bastin nets hat-trick as Millwey Rise win well at Feniton

Millwey Rise who won their Macron League Division Four game at Feniton. Picture MRFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists