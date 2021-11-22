News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Light duties for a heavyweight of the community

Tim Dixon

Published: 1:45 PM November 22, 2021
Honiton's Christmas Carnival Parade

Honiton's Christmas Carnival Parade arrives in the High Street - Credit: David Smyth

Christmas lights are being switched on across East Devon as communities embrace the season of goodwill.
In Honiton on Saturday crowds were treated to a brilliant Christmas Carnival parade through the High Street.
Those who gathered in the town centre were also able to see the town’s festive  illuminations being switched on, including a magnificent tree taking pride of place in front of St Paul’s Church.
There was particular excitement this year after last year’s celebrations had to be abandoned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As is traditional, the carnival procession mustered in Ottery Moor Lane and then turned into Exeter Road and progressed up the High Street.
Rev Sue Roberts blessed the Christmas tree and the honour of turning on the tree’s lights was bestowed upon Honiton town crier Dave Retter, as a thank-you for his long and loyal service to the town.
 

