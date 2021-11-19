Father Christmas leads the way in Honiton

The streets of Honiton will be illuminated with a blaze of colourful lights on Saturday, November 20. This year's traditional Christmas lights switch-on event will be combined with the Honiton carnival, without floats, and includes a walking procession through the town lead by Father Christmas.

The carnival starts from Ottery Moor Lane at 5pm and will reach the town's church at 5.45pm, where the hub of the festivities will take place. Members of the Honiton Chamber of Commerce will be dishing out free presents to the children, while music and entertainment will come from Honiton Town Band and the town's choir. The lights will be switched on with an element of surprise - the person chosen to do the honour of turning on the lights will also be named the Honitonian of the Year.



