Honiton charity shop stock prom dresses for school leavers
- Credit: CHSW
With school prom season just around the corner, a Honiton charity shop is offering the chance for cheap prom dresses.
The Children’s Hospice South West shop, in High Street, currently has around 40 second-hand dresses in stock, with prices starting at just £20.
Manager of Children's Hospice South West shop in Honiton, Lynne Whitehall, recently advertised a collection of wedding dresses for sale and hopes that the prom dresses will be just as popular for students on a shoestring.
Lynne said: “Many girls will be thinking about buying their prom dress and they can be very expensive, especially at a time when lots of families are experiencing increased financial pressures,” said Lynne.
“But we have a huge rail of gorgeous pre-loved dresses at very reasonable prices and I would encourage any school leaver looking for their perfect prom dress to pop in and take a look.
“We can cater for all sizes and all styles – short, long, vintage, Cinderella or even goth – there’s a bit of everything for everyone and it’s very unlikely there will be another girl at the prom wearing the same dress.
“Some have barely been worn and others are brand-new and still have their price tags on them. And if it doesn’t quite fit, there is always the option of getting it altered and it still costs just a fraction of the price of a new dress.”
The shop’s recent wedding dress collection had proved very popular and has already sold a couple of prom dresses to girls from Honiton Community College and had calls from mums asking about prom dresses.
Lynne added: “If girls would like to come in with their mums and try them on after the shop has closed we’d be more than happy to open after hours – just pop in and say hello or give us a call."
The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. For more information, call 01404 45593.