Honiton charity shop stock prom dresses for school leavers

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 4:47 PM April 22, 2022
east devon

Honiton Community College students Ella-Mae Salter, Lian Galloen and Tia Rush try on some of the dresses with shop volunteer Emma Weir. - Credit: CHSW

With school prom season just around the corner, a Honiton charity shop is offering the chance for cheap prom dresses.

The Children’s Hospice South West shop, in High Street, currently has around 40 second-hand dresses in stock, with prices starting at just £20.

Manager of Children's Hospice South West shop in Honiton, Lynne Whitehall, recently advertised a collection of wedding dresses for sale and hopes that the prom dresses will be just as popular for students on a shoestring.

Lynne said: “Many girls will be thinking about buying their prom dress and they can be very expensive, especially at a time when lots of families are experiencing increased financial pressures,” said Lynne.

“But we have a huge rail of gorgeous pre-loved dresses at very reasonable prices and I would encourage any school leaver looking for their perfect prom dress to pop in and take a look.

“We can cater for all sizes and all styles – short, long, vintage, Cinderella or even goth – there’s a bit of everything for everyone and it’s very unlikely there will be another girl at the prom wearing the same dress.

“Some have barely been worn and others are brand-new and still have their price tags on them. And if it doesn’t quite fit, there is always the option of getting it altered and it still costs just a fraction of the price of a new dress.”

east devon

Honiton Community College students Ella-Mae Salter, Lian Galloen and Tia Rush try on some of the dresses. - Credit: CHSW

The shop’s recent wedding dress collection had proved very popular and has already sold a couple of prom dresses to girls from Honiton Community College and had calls from mums asking about prom dresses.

Lynne added: “If girls would like to come in with their mums and try them on after the shop has closed we’d be more than happy to open after hours – just pop in and say hello or give us a call."

The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. For more information, call 01404 45593.

