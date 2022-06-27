Honiton Congregational Church celebrating 250th anniversary

Honiton Congregational Church is celebrating the 250th anniversary of its founding of the church in 1771.

Members of the church recently attended the TRIP Craft Fair and the Jubilee Market to highlight the work of the church. The site of the British Schoolroom which was once used to educate the poor of Honiton.

Pupils from Honiton Primary School have been visiting the church and schoolroom and the church also held the AGM of the Evangelical Fellowship of Congregational Churches in May.

The churches latest event is a tea and talk on Saturday, July 2, The topic will be the hymn writer Augustus Montague Toplady and the speaker will be Keith Plant, brother of the Pastor Mike Plant.

Everyone is welcome from 4.30pm in the British Schoolroom where there is a display of the history of the church. The talk is at 5.45pm in the church.

For further details ring Rev Mike Plant on 01404 548576.