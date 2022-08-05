Honiton councillor finalist for young civic awards

A Labour councillor in Honiton has been named a finalist for the young councillor of the year awards.

Councillor Jake Bonetta has been named a young councillor of the year finalist for the National Association of Local Councils' (NALC).

The prestigious awards are the only ones in England recognising parish and town councils.

They celebrate the positive impact local councils, councillors, young councillors, clerks and county associations make on their communities.

"I'm honoured and humbled to be a finalist for this prestigious award, and I want to thank everyone who has supported me in my role over the last 13 months.," said Cllr Bonetta.

"This truly represents a marked shift in attitudes at our Town Council, and I am so proud to be a part of our hardworking and inclusive team."

Jake is 20 years old and entered politics at 18 years old in 2020 joining Honiton Town Council.

He is the 2nd youngest town councillor in the South West, youngest district councillor, and first Labour councillor at East Devon District Council in 20 years.

He also works as the secretary of the Tiverton and Honiton Constituency Labour Party and has stood as a candidate in district, county and town council elections.

The National Association of Local Councils (NALC) announced last month who is in the running for the 2022 Star Council Awards.

Cllr Keith Stevens, NALC chair, said: “Congratulations to all of the finalists.

"Our judging panels were very impressed with the quality of the entries and commented on how impressive the work of the local council sector has been this year.”

The judging panel included representatives from stakeholders all across the sector, including the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, the Local Government Association, the County Councils Network, the District Councils' Network, and the Society of Local Council Clerks.

The winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony later in the year. Exact dates to be announced soon.