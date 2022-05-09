News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Four injured in Honiton two-vehicle collision – police witness appeal launched

Dan Wilkins

Published: 1:05 PM May 9, 2022
Devon and Cornwall Police

Police appealing for information - Credit: PCC

A police appeal for witnesses has been launched after a two-car collision in Honiton left four people injured. 

A teenage boy was seriously injured and taken to Derriford Hospital; a younger boy was also taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary with chest injuries, not believed serious. Two women in their 30s sustained minor injuries and two children were also injured following a collision on Friday (May 6). 

Emergency services were called at shortly after 3pm following the incident involving a green Toyota Hilux and a black Vauxhall Corsa on the A30 at Monkton. 

The male driver of the Toyota was uninjured. 

The A30 was closed for six hours to allow for a forensic examination of the scene and recovery of the vehicles.  

Roads Policing Team officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing for witnesses. 

Anyone who can help with the investigation should contact 101@dc.police.uk or ring 101, quoting log number 480 of May 6, 2022. 

