24-hour danceathon at Honiton Community College

Honiton Community College has started a 24-hour danceathon for mental health awareness week.

Starting yesterday, (Thursday, May 12) at 1.30pm, the sixth form started a 24-hour danceathon - 24 hours of dancing to represent 24 months of lockdown.

In a recent assembly at Honiton Community College, 75 out of 75 hands were raised to signal that they or someone close to them had been affected by mental health throughout the last 24 months.

Zumba hour is in full swing. - Credit: Katie Smith.

There is different themed hour throughout,, including a Zumba hour, a dad dancing hour and even towards the end, a Disney themed music hour.

Mr Smith, the headteacher at Honiton Community College even has an hour dedicated to his music taste.

The money raised is going to the Wave Project which supports children struggling with isolation and mental health. https://www.waveproject.co.uk/honiton-community-colleges-post-16-24hr-danceathon/

Hour by hour dance theme guide. - Credit: Katie Smith.

They even got Honiton Dementia Café to join in the dancing and enjoy a cream tea as well.

Here is a link to the online fundraiser. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hccpost16dance