Published: 8:15 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 8:13 PM August 12, 2021

Honiton Community College is pleased to report some outstanding achievements by its students in their GCSEs, A levels and BTECs this summer.

The college said: "This has been a very different and difficult two years for year 11 and year 13 students. Consequently, it would be invidious to pick out individual students for praise when they all deserve congratulating for their perseverance and resilience. However, an outstanding example is the two GCSE students who were unable to attend college in person since the first lock down. They continued with their studies from home, with support from staff and their parents, and now have the grades to continue on their next steps in life.

"The results for A level and BTEC again show great dedication by staff and students. Some students had to self-isolate and so attended their lessons virtually via a laptop link – friends ‘carrying’ them to lessons!

"This year, following the cancellation of exams, grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard, and approved and awarded by the exam boards. The government is not publishing performance data for any schools or colleges this year due to the varying impact of the pandemic. Nevertheless, their excellent outcomes are a direct result of the hard work and commitment of both students and staff in unprecedented circumstances."

Glenn Smith, the college’s principal, said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted two years.

"Our teachers and support staff have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.

"Everyone has gone above and beyond throughout the pandemic and this year’s grades are a true reflection of the ability and tenacity of all concerned.”

Selena Burroughs, assistant principal and Director of Post-16 said: “It has been an absolute privilege to be part of these students’ educational journey in Post-16 and today we proudly celebrate with them their success. Apart from the academic skills they have all excelled in, they have all gained endless amounts of resilience and life skills in the last two years that will take them forward to their successful future.

"Some great exciting times ahead for all of this group at University, Apprenticeships or travel and we wish them the best of luck in their adventure."