'Outstanding' grades for Honiton students on A level results day

(L-R) Jake Matthews, Amberina Askew and Imogen Lyne on A-level results day. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

A high proportion of students at a Honiton school have achieved 'outstanding results', its senior vice-principal said.

(L-R) Richard Kindsman, Fabia Cloke and Nevil Du Piesanie receive their A-level results. Picture: Callum Lawton (L-R) Richard Kindsman, Fabia Cloke and Nevil Du Piesanie receive their A-level results. Picture: Callum Lawton

Sue Manning said she is delighted about another 'good year' at Honiton Community College, which she said is down to hard work, commitment, resilience and support of the Sixth Form team.

She said: "This is a year when, as fully reported in the press, A-level examinations have not been without issues.

"We would like to thank governors and parents for their continued support in all we do with Year 12 and 13 students."

High-performing students at Honiton include Jake Matthews (maths A*, physics A*, chemistry A, extended project A*) who will be reading mathematics at Exeter University, Bailey Bachmann (geography A, business distinction*, accounting B), who will be travelling to Sussex University to study business management and Chloe Keitch (biology A, chemistry A, maths, A and extended project A), who will be starting as an undergraduate at Exeter University reading medical science.

(L-R) Lauren Grove, Bailey Bachmann and Bethany Jacobs show off their A-level results. Picture: Callum Lawton (L-R) Lauren Grove, Bailey Bachmann and Bethany Jacobs show off their A-level results. Picture: Callum Lawton

Jake, of Heather Close, said: "I am still deciding what I want to do as a career.

"I put a lot of hours in studying. I got my confirmation email from Exeter so I knew I got the grades, but I was nervous about knowing if the grades I got were good enough.

"I knew I could get good grades if I performed really well. The grades I got are the best I could have hoped for."

Bailey said he hopes to one day work at a small ehtical business.

He said: "I am not interested in corporate business, I want to work somewhere that is a bit more indepedent.

"I think I don't have the right personality traits for a big corporate business."

Bailey said he was 'quite nervous' ahead of results day, and had a sleepless night ahead of finding out his grades.

He added: "The exams were really difficult, accounding was really hard."

Mrs Manning said: "Two of our students have also been awarded scholarships from Russell Group universities as they achieved the highest grades in all three subjects. "The extended project qualification continues to be a strength - this is a strong indicator of a student's ability to work independently on a research topic of their choice and is becoming increasingly valued by many top universities."

Several students at Honiton who are not moving on to university have secured a range of employment.

Some have already started higher level apprenticeships in national, and local, businesses.

Selena Burroughs, director of sixth form at Honiton Community College, said: "The results achieved both in A-levels and the applied BTECs are a true testimony to the effort, dedication and focus that the students have given to their studies over the last two years.

"We are immensely proud. We wish them every success for their future and thank all the students for being part of our amazing sixth form community."

If any student still wishes to apply for sixth form, they can contact Selena Burroughs at the college to arrange an application meeting.