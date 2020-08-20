Advanced search

Honiton Community College students celebrate GCSE results

PUBLISHED: 11:21 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 20 August 2020

Students of Honiton Community College opening their GCSEs results. Picture: Honiton Community College

Students of Honiton Community College opening their GCSEs results. Picture: Honiton Community College

Archant

Honiton Community College students are celebrating a strong set of GCSE results which were revealed on Thursday, August 20.

Students of Honiton Community College opening their GCSEs results. Picture: Honiton Community CollegeStudents of Honiton Community College opening their GCSEs results. Picture: Honiton Community College

Principal Glenn Smith said: “This year 11 group were destined to achieve an excellent set of grades long before Covid-19 and lockdown.

Their progress and performance data always indicated they would be a vintage year; more than likely, they grew tired of me telling them so over the past five years.

“Grades awarded today are thoroughly well deserved and we should not shy away from applauding their hard work and commitment to their studies. Our students deserve to be praised.”

After the government U-turn over A-Level results, the GCSEs are now based on centre assessed grades.

Students of Honiton Community College opening their GCSEs results. Picture: Honiton Community CollegeStudents of Honiton Community College opening their GCSEs results. Picture: Honiton Community College

Mr Smith said: “These are much more than guesses; they’re not just ‘finger in the air’ predictions, nor are they inflated and unwarranted.

The grades are based on extensive prior data, professional knowledge and ultimately, a robust and thorough moderation and scrutiny process, both by Departments and also senior management. Though no grading system will ever be perfect the reversion to CAGs was the right decision and arguably a fairer way to portray the true potential of students.

Head of year 11, Tom Skelding, said: “This is the fifth set of year 11s I have seen through the finish line but it has been by far the most controversial end to the “race”.

“Each and every one of our students should feel incredibly proud of how they have coped in the face of such adversity and in years to come reflect on what has been the strangest of times!”

Student Ryan Salter, who got four eights, four sevens and one distinction*, said: “I was really happy with the results after the anxious wait for students and teachers, and I’m now looking forward to returning to Honiton to see everyone again and carry on studies in A-Levels.”

Victoria Howard, who achieved two nines, two eights, two sevens and one distinction*, said: “After months of waiting in nervous anticipation for my results, I am ecstatic that I have achieved my goals all thanks to the amazing teachers here. I am looking forward to continuing my journey into sixth form.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bishop licenses three priests for the Axe Valley team

Revs Cate Edmonds, Nicky Davies, Bishop Jackie, and Shuna George on the Minster Green. Picture AVMC

Witness appeal following reported assault in Lyme Regis

Lyme Regis Police Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Axminster Country Market set to return

Lots of local produce will be on offer when Axminster Country Market reopens in September. Picture ACM

Axe Vale Show team welcomes new committee members

The two new managers pictured at Axe Valley Wildlife Park. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Eat Out to Help Out: The Axminster and Honiton restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Axminster and Honiton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bishop licenses three priests for the Axe Valley team

Revs Cate Edmonds, Nicky Davies, Bishop Jackie, and Shuna George on the Minster Green. Picture AVMC

Witness appeal following reported assault in Lyme Regis

Lyme Regis Police Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Axminster Country Market set to return

Lots of local produce will be on offer when Axminster Country Market reopens in September. Picture ACM

Axe Vale Show team welcomes new committee members

The two new managers pictured at Axe Valley Wildlife Park. Picture: Suzanne McFadzean

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Community College students celebrate GCSE results

Students of Honiton Community College opening their GCSEs results. Picture: Honiton Community College

Students celebrate their GCSE results

Holyrood Academy students with their GCSE results

Seaton Tramway to celebrate its 50th anniversary

A tram leaves Colyton station. Picture: Seaton Tramway

Sidmouth Gig Club get the news they’ve been waiting for - a return to action!

Sidmouth rowers are looking forward to the return of Sunday morning rows, which is often a trip to Ladram Bay, a cheeky ice-cream and a quick row back. Picture: SGC

RSidmouth RFC rewind - Recalling a very special occasion when Sheffield Tigers were in town

Sidmouth Herald reporting of the Sidmouth Chiefs big 2005 cup semi-final meeting with Sheffield Tigers. Picture; ARCHANT ARCHIVES