Honiton Community College students celebrate GCSE results

Students of Honiton Community College opening their GCSEs results. Picture: Honiton Community College Archant

Honiton Community College students are celebrating a strong set of GCSE results which were revealed on Thursday, August 20.

Principal Glenn Smith said: “This year 11 group were destined to achieve an excellent set of grades long before Covid-19 and lockdown.

Their progress and performance data always indicated they would be a vintage year; more than likely, they grew tired of me telling them so over the past five years.

“Grades awarded today are thoroughly well deserved and we should not shy away from applauding their hard work and commitment to their studies. Our students deserve to be praised.”

After the government U-turn over A-Level results, the GCSEs are now based on centre assessed grades.

Mr Smith said: “These are much more than guesses; they’re not just ‘finger in the air’ predictions, nor are they inflated and unwarranted.

The grades are based on extensive prior data, professional knowledge and ultimately, a robust and thorough moderation and scrutiny process, both by Departments and also senior management. Though no grading system will ever be perfect the reversion to CAGs was the right decision and arguably a fairer way to portray the true potential of students.

Head of year 11, Tom Skelding, said: “This is the fifth set of year 11s I have seen through the finish line but it has been by far the most controversial end to the “race”.

“Each and every one of our students should feel incredibly proud of how they have coped in the face of such adversity and in years to come reflect on what has been the strangest of times!”

Student Ryan Salter, who got four eights, four sevens and one distinction*, said: “I was really happy with the results after the anxious wait for students and teachers, and I’m now looking forward to returning to Honiton to see everyone again and carry on studies in A-Levels.”

Victoria Howard, who achieved two nines, two eights, two sevens and one distinction*, said: “After months of waiting in nervous anticipation for my results, I am ecstatic that I have achieved my goals all thanks to the amazing teachers here. I am looking forward to continuing my journey into sixth form.”