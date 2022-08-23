Honiton CUB helping tackle cost of living crisis with community 'warm up'

The Honiton Community Spaces are hoping residents can turn their heating down this winter and join them at the hub for a community 'warm up'.

Starting on Thursday, September 29, from 1pm until 5pm, the ground floor of the Honiton Community Space (CUB) will be open for the community to warm up and play games together.

Its is open to anyone in Honiton to come along, and aims to get residents to turn their residential heating down and warm up in their 'friendly' building instead.

Mark Jones, chair of the Honiton Community Spaces told the Herald: "I hope that opening our warm building up for four hours on a Thursday afternoon will mean residents of Honiton and surrounding villages can turn their heating down, thus saving money for a few hours and join us completely free.

"The energy crisis is going to hit people hard financially and any little thing will help. Hopefully other community buildings will seize the initiative and do the same.

"We will be opening our ground floor of our warm building for residents in the Honiton area free of charge. Turn your heating down for a few hours and join us for free refreshments a conversation and maybe a game or cards. All are welcome."

On Thursdays, 10 community groups already use the building before 1pm, so the building is already nice a and warm. There will always be two trustees on duty and volunteers.

The community hub is the home of numerous groups which focus on helping local residents on low incomes, supporting those with special needs and hosting mental health support groups.

The Herald previously reported that Honiton Community Spaces have launched a campaign to raise £325,000 to revitalise the former youth club. Read more here

Honiton Community Spaces main ethos is to help the more vulnerable community groups become established and thrive, they have helped some start ups with rent free or reduced periods.

Th group already rent the space out to groups like Honiton Shedders, Wood Querkery and the Repair Cafe, with space hire rates are very low.

For more information, call 07862 751392 or email honitonCUB@gmail.com



