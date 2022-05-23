Over 1K raised by Honiton concert for Ukraine

Honiton has raised £1,351.50 for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine appeal by holding a concert at the Beehive..

The event took place last month, (Saturday, April 30), and Honiton Band opened the event with a performance of the Ukrainian National anthem.

JPGs Sweet Honi Choir. - Credit: Wendy Van Der Plank.

The band also played ‘Beyond the Sea’, a Bobby Darin number, ‘Angels’ by Robbie Williams, and a cornet solo by Emma Brown in ’Share my Yoke’, ‘Born Free’ and finally a traditional brass band marching tune, ‘The Chieftain’.

Next up was father and daughter duo Pippa and Dan Nicholls. Dan accompanied Pippa on the piano as she sang Tightrope from The Greatest Showman, a rendition of ‘Shallow’, and 'Yellow' and 'A Thousand Years' by Coldplay.

Father and daughter duo Pippa and Dan Nicholls. Dan accompanied Pippa on the Piano as she sang Tightrope from Greatest Showman, a rendition of ‘Shallow’ and Yellow & A Thousand Years by Coldplay. - Credit: Wendy Van Der Plank.

After the interval, the Honiton Community Theatre company performed a rehearsal of their next summer show at the Beehive. They began with Skid Row from the musical ‘Little Shop of Horrors’. Lewis Bonetta played Seymour with the rest of the company as a chorus.

Honiton Community Theatre company performed a rehearsal of their next summer show at the Beehive. - Credit: Wendy Van Der Plank.

There was then a dance routine and singing from the company’s six young soloists as the six wives of Henry VIII in the number from ‘Six’ the musical. Sally Cregan sang ‘Gravity’ from ‘Wicked’ and finally, the whole company performed ‘Together We’ll be OK'.

To top the evening off ‘Sweet Honi’, Honiton’s rock, pop, soul and funk choir sang a varied set of songs.

Honiton Band performing at Honiton Concert for Ukraine. - Credit: Wendy Van Der Plank.

The choir, who meet on Tuesday nights at the Honiton Family Church, began the set with ‘Somewhere Only We Know by Keane, and ‘Where the Streets Have No Name’ by U2, followed by ‘Road to Nowhere.' The final number was Buddy Holly’s ‘Bye Bye Love’.

Wendy Van Der Plank, Events Manager at the Beehive said: "At such a time it was truly splendid to experience the feeling of unity that a generous gathering of community groups and like-minded individuals can bring to create an extra special event.

"Well done to all of those who so willingly gave their time and talents to raise the princely sum of £1,351.50 for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukrainian Appeal."