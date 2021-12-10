Honiton Town Council, which would usually meet at The Beehive, has seen three councillors resign in a week. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

Regenerating the town centre, boosting tourism, tackling climate change and improving people’s wellbeing are among the projects planned by Honiton Town Council in the coming financial year.

Work will also continue to make the council ‘more transparent and accessible’ through meetings and surgeries.

The authority is proposing a rise of £3 per month for a Band D property in its share of the council tax, taking it to £112.81, to pay for the initiatives. This will give Honiton Town Council a budget of £437,000 for the year.

Some of the money will go towards increased staffing to help the council achieve its aims.

The proposed budget and work programme was drawn up by the finance and policy committee on Monday, November 29, and will go before the full council meeting on Monday, December 13.

The chair of the committee, Cllr Theresa Howard, said she is proud of the budget and the council’s ambitions for the year ahead.

She said: “This budget represents a positive step forward for the council, taking on visible and positive projects across the town whilst remaining fiscally responsible with taxpayers’ money.

“This budget means that will be able to deliver changes within the town that will be visible to all residents and visitors now and into the future, including important steps towards regenerating our High Street and mitigating climate change in the town.”

Cllr Serena Sexton, who also sits on the committee, said: “This small tax rise, representing one or two chain café cups of coffee a month, means that we will be able to complete such important projects as finally adding the missing names to and renovating the war memorial, but it also allows us to push for quantifiable renewals of our town market and our town’s tourism offer.”

The change in the precept still keeps Honiton’s tax rate relatively low for the area. In the current 2020/21 financial year, Chard Town Council had a precept of £646,000, Sidmouth Town Council £591,000 and Bridport Town Council £707,000, in comparison to Honiton Town Council’s precept over the same period of £299,000.