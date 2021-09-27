Honiton councillor speaks out over racist graffiti on town pub

Published: 1:57 PM September 27, 2021

Honiton councillor Jake Bonetta (Labour) has spoken out against “hateful vandalism” after a Honiton pub was covered with hate crime messages.

Police are investigating the incident at the The Volunteer Inn on Honiton High Street on Wednesday (22nd September)

Cllr Bonetta said: “I am deeply shocked to hear of the hateful vandalism that took place at The Volunteer Inn.

"Hate crimes of all kinds have absolutely no place in our communities, and especially in the welcoming and open town of Honiton. I am in contact with the Honiton policing team over this disturbing incident."

The 19-year-old added: “I invite other councillors and community stakeholders to get in contact with me to set up a dialogue over how we can prevent hate crimes from infecting our streets.”

Police are seeking witnesses and are particularly keen to hear from a man and a woman with a bicycle, who they believe may have seen the suspect around 5.30pm on Wednesday September 22. Any drivers who went past around that time are also being asked to come forward.

The suspect is a white man, aged between 25 and 30, of stocky build who was carrying what looked like a dark coloured holdall or bag. He was wearing dark clothing including a long sleeve top. He came from the general direction of Mill Street and left in the same direction.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information or dashcam footage that could help police enquiries can email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/082308/21.