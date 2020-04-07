Advanced search

Honiton couple manages to stage the perfect wedding online after Covid-19 virus dashes original plans

PUBLISHED: 16:16 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 07 April 2020

Zoe and Rachel were married via an online wedding streamed to family and friends. Picture: Julie Fox

A Honiton couple managed to enjoy their dream day in the wake of the coronavirus - by staging their wedding online.

Rachel and Zoe Taylor-Knee were left distraught after their wedding was cancelled due to a Government-enforced lockdown.

The pair’s wedding was meant to be staged at the Deer Park Country House, but due to restrictions imposed regarding social distancing, the celebration had to be scrapped.

However, with the help of Exeter-based life celebrant Julie Fox, who runs Aurora Ceremonies, the couple was able to enjoy a full ceremony – including a virtual reading from their Maid of Honour, Heather, vows, an exchange of rings and even a first dance.

he pair invited all of their friends and family to witness the occasion online.

While the wedding won’t be legally binding until August, when they sign the official paperwork at the registry office, they consider the April 5 to be their wedding day.

Julie said: “It was an honour and a privilege to write and conduct the ceremony for such an adorable couple.

“Mass gatherings may have been stopped - and for good reason - but love never stops.

“Everyone loves a good wedding

so what better way to cheer people up in lockdown?”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new restrictions on people leaving their homes and ordered shops to close in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

He also announced the closure of all shops selling ‘non-essential goods’ including clothing and electrical items, libraries, playgrounds outdoor gyms and places of worship.

The Government banned all gatherings of two or more people and social events including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, excluding funerals.

Julie usually conducts weddings, vow renewals, funerals and baby namings around the Exeter area but she has taken her business online to keep people connected during these unprecedented times we find ourselves in.

She added: “Sharing the important events in our lives is one of the beautiful parts of human connection. We need that now more than ever.”

For more information, visit www.auroraceremonies.co.uk or call 07990 592021

