Honiton Community Lifeline - for those who need some support

Help is at hand in Honiton. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Honiton Community Lifeline - offering support to those who need it

Local Volunteer Networks

Open Arms East Devon in Honiton is a registered charity helping people with mental health difficulties. For information and support call 07716 519608 or email: openarmseastdevon@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page ‘Open Arms East Devon’.

Honiton Health Matters has a designated coronavirus information line, run by a team of volunteers who can provide support and answer any queries. The helpline number is 01404 384050

Honiton Foodbank is there to help those in food crisis, without food and without money to buy food. Currently, it is only running a delivery service.

For further details contact the Honiton Foodbank by email foodbank@thecommunitychurch.co.uk or call 01404 43800.

The Honiton Community Advice Service can signpost individual to the appropriate authority, and provide advice too. Email your name and telephone number to honitoncas@hotmail.com so an adviser can call you back.

TRIP Community Transport is running a special meal delivery and shopping service to help those in self isolation. The meals are cooked at St Michael’s Community Care Centre and are delivered to households by TRIP. All shopping services will use Honiton based food shops only. Phone lines are manned Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm. Call 01404 46529 or see www.tripcta.org

The Random Kitchen, based at Honiton Rugby Club, is cooking homemade meals that are frozen and shipped out for delivery to the elderly, vulnerable or those on a low income. All the ingredients for the meals have been kindly donated, so all dinners are free of charge. The service does not cook to order. For eligibility or further details ring 07980 922696

The Honiton network, ‘Honiton We Are Community’, connects neighbourhoods with each other. The main coordinator is Amber Wren who can be contacted on 07591 234 394 or amber.wren@protonmail.com.

-----

Cafes/Restaurants

Bella Pizza in Honiton has a well-established delivery service in place. It delivers to properties in Honiton and the surrounding three-mile radius of the town. A delivery menu can be found on the website - www.bellapizzahoniton.co.uk

Lacemakers Café in High Street, Honiton, is offering free delivery of meals, tasty cakes, puddings and essential groceries to households in the town. Meals on the menu include sausage casserole, beef lasagne and chicken pie. To place an order call 01404 44816 or visit the website https://lacemakerscafe.com/

The Bird’s Nest restaurant in Honiton, selling Cantonese food, is continuing to offer a takeaway service. Call 01404 43131

Stone Pizza in Honiton is open seven days a week and will offer free delivery on orders of more than £15. Delivery is between the hours of 4.30pm and 10.45pm. To view the menu see https://stonepizzahoniton.com. Alternatively, call 01404 45812.

The Grazing Cow in Offwell, will deliver a range of ready meals that can be heated up at home. Call 01404 831114 or email grazingcoworders@gmail.com or to see the menu, visit www.facebook.com/Thegrazingcowoffwell

-----

Schools

All schools are operating on an online home-schooling basis only. This may change from June 1.

The Honiton Community College website has links to home schooling work for the students and updates and guidance regarding Covid-19 related matters. Plus, there’s a wellbeing and support section. See www.honitoncollege.com

Honiton Primary School is making preparations for children, in certain school years to return to the school, in a phased way, from June 8 onwards. For all the updates and news visit - www.honitonprimary.co.uk

Similarly, Littledown Primary Academy is preparing for a phased return of certain school years from June 8 onwards. For updates see www.littletown.devon.sch.uk

-----

Transport Links

Although Stagecoach Buses is increasing its number of services, it is still working to a temporary timetable. In line with the latest government guidance, measures are in place to help customers practise social distancing. This includes limiting the available seats on buses. See www.stagecoachbus.com

Since May 18, South Western Railway has been providing a number of additional services to support customers during the next phase of the coronavirus response. It advises passengers to comply with the latest coronavirus guidelines. Visit: www.southwesternrailway.com

The Dartline number 20 bus is running three times a day. It runs between Seaton and Honiton. For further updates, see https://www.dartline-coaches.co.uk/

-----

Churches

Honiton Evangelical Congregational Church has suspended all services during the pandemic. Instead, each Sunday, a fresh sermon will be posted on the website to access and play. For more information see: www.honitonecc.org

Honiton Family Church has a new sermon series titled Creation and Corona which can be accessed on its Facebook page in May, June and July. Visit www.facebook.com/honitonfamilychurch or www.honitonfamilychurch.co.uk/

Services are cancelled at St Paul’s CofE Church, Honiton until further notice. Anyone who has an urgent need can call Honiton Mission Community on 07565 740894. Visit www.honitoncofe.org

-----

Online Support

The Honiton Health Matters website has a wealth of information to support the wellbeing of people in its community. Visit www.honitonhealthmatters.org.uk/

For families facing difficulties, a bespoke Family Support Plan can be created by a family support ambassador, to help tackle one issue at a time and stop overwhelming feelings. For information, email sarah-lou@parent-support-hub.co.uk

East Devon District Council has an informative, and regularly updated, Coronavirus Community Support section on its website. Visit https://eastdevon.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19

-----

Local People’s Views

Talking about the fabulous NHS rainbow created by the children of key workers who attend Honiton Primary School, deputy head Sarah Nicholas said: “Both our amazing staff and children loved making it and it was fantastic to see how it took shape. The rainbow has hands made by all the children who attended school during this period, and we are all pleased with the end result.”

Commenting on Nate Holland, the year six student who helped with food collections and donations, Steve Masters, manager of The King’s Centre Food Bank said: “Nate’s donations have proved timely with the current situation and increasing demand on the resources of the food bank. We are so grateful to Nate and others like him who have gone out of their way to unselfishly help others.”

-----

Local Shops/Businesses

The Devon Fishmonger in Honiton is open for collections and deliveries. Orders can be made in advance via its website www.thedevonfishmonger.co.uk or by calling 01404 548867 Orders can also be collected from the shop at 11 New Street, Honiton.

The Honiton butcher shop, Complete Meats, is open and fully stocked with social distancing rules in place. It is offering a home delivery service to those in self isolation. To place an order call 01297 33282

Boveys Down Farm in Farway, Honiton is selling cream tea vouchers as a treat to use once lockdown is over. Call 01404 871436 or see www.boveysdownfarm.co.uk/

Porkies the family butcher is offering free delivery of its produce with no minimum spend. Place an order by calling 01404 41624

The Crusty Cobb in Honiton is open from 8am to 2pm, from Monday to Saturday. Call 01404 41769

Honiton based, First Light Home Improvements provides a home improvement service. Its phone lines are still open for enquiries, future installations and emergency repairs. It is currently offering a generous 50 per cent discount off parts and labour to all NHS staff. Call 01404 43238 or see www.firstlightpm.co.uk

-----

Essential Contacts

NHS: 111

TRIP: 01404 46529

Honiton Surgery: 01404 548544

Honiton Dental Centre: 01404 42023

Brookvale Dental Practice: 01404 44800

Honiton Health Matters: www.honitonhealthmatters.org.uk/

Honiton Carers Support Group: facebook.com/Honiton Carers Support group

Action Fraud: 0300 123 2040

East Devon District Council Coronavirus Community Support Hub Hotline: 01395 571500

Citizens Advice East Devon: 01395 265070 or 01404 42227.

Age UK Devon: www.ageuk.org.uk/devon/

Devon Coronavirus Emergency Helpline on 0345 155 1011.