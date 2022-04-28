Former Honiton cycle shop to become one-bedroom flat

A former Honiton bike shop is set to be transformed into residential accommodation after planning permission was granted.

The Cycle Shop, in King Street, has been closed since January this year, but now East Devon District Council planning officers, under delegated powers, have granted approval for a change of use.

The application, submitted by Derek Blackmore, also sought permission for a new door to be installed, a replacement window and the removal of a security gate.

In his application, Mr Blackmore said the Cycle Shop closed in January, blaming local competition and internet sales.

He said that, despite attempts to market the property for commercial use, he has found no new uses for the building.

The design and access statement said: “We appreciate that if the property is left vacant for a longer period this proposal would be permissible under recently introduced permitted development rights. However, the appearance of another long-term empty property is undesirable.”