Festive fayre a hit - despite heavy downpours
PUBLISHED: 08:11 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:11 11 November 2019
Torrential rain failed to put off Honiton residents - who flocked in their numbers to a fundraising fayre.
The event, raising money for TRIP and other charities, was held at the Mackarness Hall on Saturday (November 9).
Stalls selling regular and festive wares ahead of Christmas were popular with attendees, and volunteers from Honiton transport charity TRIP served up bacon and sausage baps from the kitchen.
The event was aided by Honiton businesses, including butchers Porkies, in New Street, and Tesco.
Sharon Thorne, deputy manager of TRIP, said the fayre netted the charity £343.
She said: "We are so happy - and we know other charities did well on the day too. Thank you to everyone who attended, and supported, the event."
Aside from shopping, attendees relaxed as Honiton Training Band performed some classics.
For more about TRIP, call the office on 01404 46529.
