Festive fayre a hit - despite heavy downpours

PUBLISHED: 08:11 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:11 11 November 2019

Charity FORCE at the fundraising fayre at the Mackarness Hall. Picture: Callum Lawton

Charity FORCE at the fundraising fayre at the Mackarness Hall. Picture: Callum Lawton

Torrential rain failed to put off Honiton residents - who flocked in their numbers to a fundraising fayre.

The kitchen crew at the festive fair, held at the Mackarness Hall. Picture: Callum LawtonThe kitchen crew at the festive fair, held at the Mackarness Hall. Picture: Callum Lawton

The event, raising money for TRIP and other charities, was held at the Mackarness Hall on Saturday (November 9).

Stalls selling regular and festive wares ahead of Christmas were popular with attendees, and volunteers from Honiton transport charity TRIP served up bacon and sausage baps from the kitchen.

The event was aided by Honiton businesses, including butchers Porkies, in New Street, and Tesco.

Sharon Thorne, deputy manager of TRIP, said the fayre netted the charity £343.

Honiton Dementia Action Alliance at the Mackarness Hall fair. Picture: Callum LawtonHoniton Dementia Action Alliance at the Mackarness Hall fair. Picture: Callum Lawton

She said: "We are so happy - and we know other charities did well on the day too. Thank you to everyone who attended, and supported, the event."

Aside from shopping, attendees relaxed as Honiton Training Band performed some classics.

For more about TRIP, call the office on 01404 46529.

Honiton Training Band performed at the festive event. Picture: Callum LawtonHoniton Training Band performed at the festive event. Picture: Callum Lawton

Honiton Carers Support Group at the fundraising fair. Picture: Callum LawtonHoniton Carers Support Group at the fundraising fair. Picture: Callum Lawton

The fundraising fayre at the Mackarness Hall. Picture: Callum LawtonThe fundraising fayre at the Mackarness Hall. Picture: Callum Lawton

