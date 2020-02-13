Advanced search

Man accused of Honiton farm murder to undergo psychiatric assessment before entering plea

PUBLISHED: 11:38 13 February 2020

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

An Italian tourist accused of murdering a woman at a farm near Honiton is to be seen by a psychiatrist before he is asked to enter a plea.

Luigi Palmas, aged 26, appeared before resident judge, Judge Peter Johnson, at Exeter Crown Court by video link from the city's prison on Thursday, February 13.

He is charged with the murder of veterinary pharmacist Katherine Bevan, aged 53, while he was working as a volunteer at the Arabian Horses farm at Gittisham last month.

Her body was found in an animal enclosure at Coombe Farm, which is close to Gittisham on January 3 and it was initially thought she had been crushed by an animal.

Palmas was arrested after a post-mortem examination revealed a different cause of death.

Palmas is charged with murdering Mrs Bevan and assaulting Nicholas Harris, causing actual bodily harm, in Exeter on Monday, January 20.

Judge Peter Johnson, the Recorder of the City of Exeter remanded him in custody and set a provisional trial date of July 16 this year.

Mr Joss Ticehurst, defending, asked that Palmas should not be asked to enter a plea at this stage because a psychiatric report was needed to determine if he is fit to plead.

Mr Richard Smith, QC, defending, said any psychiatric assessment may be delayed by the need to obtain and translate medical records from Italy.

Mrs Bevan, who was separated from her husband, was a well-known member of the local community where she worked as a pharmacist for a vet's practice.

She had been living at Combe Farm for about a year and recently published a book about her love of cattle called Knowing about Daisy.

Most Read

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Honiton lodge park with £1.8million asking price snapped up by holiday operator

Lakeview Manor. Picture: Alex Walton

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town clerk walks out of explosive town council meeting after fiery row – in which he is accused of ‘sneaking’ an item on to agenda

A row erupted at Honiton Town Council's meeting, held at The Beehive. Ref mhh 42 19TI 2189. Picture: Terry Ife

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Beloved Devon traveller John Treagood dies

John Treagood. Picture: Archant

Honiton lodge park with £1.8million asking price snapped up by holiday operator

Lakeview Manor. Picture: Alex Walton

Horse sex man frightened woman

HAD SEX WITH A HORSE: Derek Woods, 26.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Senior success for trio

Generic Golf shot. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 8783-17-12SH To order your copy of this photograph visit www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

AVR quartet enjoy the Exeter City Community Half Marathon

Running

Dennison brace as Feniton complete the double over Devon Yeoman

Axe Cliff joint fun game joy for Jo and Brian

Brian Thompson and Jo Donmall receiving their winning wine bottles after their success in the Axe Cliff joint fun game meeting. Picture: DAVE BRUCE

Honiton bowlers in fine form as all friendly matches are won

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24