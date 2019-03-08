Advanced search

Fire causes damage to garage near Honiton

PUBLISHED: 07:18 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:18 18 March 2019

Archant

A fire has caused damage to a domestic garage near Honiton this morning (Monday, March 18).

Fire crews from Honiton were called out at around 1am to an address in Colliton Cross, Broadhembury, after reports of a garage on fire.

Crews found a garage ‘well alight’ with most of the structure damaged.

Fire fighters were able to extinguish the fire using breathing apparatus, hose reels, a thermal imaging camera and small tools.

