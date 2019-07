Fire crew free child stuck in bed

A child had to be freed by fire crews after their leg became caught in a bed.

Honiton Fire Station received a call just before 9.10pm on Monday evening (July 22).

The crew were sent to Mead View Road in Honiton.

Firefighters used small tools to release the child, who was unharmed.