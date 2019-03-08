Honiton Fire Station help free woman from overturned van

The incident happened shortly before 6am near Dulford. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Honiton firefighters helped to free a woman trapped in a van after it overturned into a ditch near Cullumpton.

Devon and Somerset Fire Rescue Service sent three fire engines from Cullompton, Exeter and Honiton to the incident on the A373 near Dulford.

The fire service had been alerted by police shortly before 6am on Saturday (October 5) of a one vehicle road traffic collision where a person was trapped inside.

The crews arrived to find a 48-year-old woman trapped in an overturned van.

A heavy rescue vehicle from Middlemoor attended the scene also.

A fire service spokesman said: "Crews worked with police in stabilising the vehicle whilst awaiting the attendance of ambulance personnel to assist with the medically trapped female."

The woman was freed using small tools and a rear mounted winch to stabilise the vehicle. She received oxygen therapy and was left in the hands of paramedics.