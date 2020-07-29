Advanced search

New campaign launched to ‘take forward the interests of all the people’ of Honiton

PUBLISHED: 10:11 29 July 2020

Honiton High Street. Ref mhh 10-16AW 0460. Picture: Alex Walton

Honiton High Street. Ref mhh 10-16AW 0460. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

A new group has been launched by members of the Honiton community with a stated goal of ‘working towards a strong vision for the future of the town’.

Honiton Forward is backed by former members of Honiton Town Council and the group say they are working to ‘revitalise’ the town council.

In a statement, the group said they were dedicated to ensuring Honiton is an ‘inclusive community where everyone will want to live and work’.

The group are asking for current town councillors to resign and trigger a contested election for the seats. They also say if this does not happen, they will petition East Devon District Council to use its powers to dissolve the town council.

The campaign’s organisers have said they also want to work towards projects that improve community wellbeing, creating a sustainable environment and a vibrant economy, and making Honiton a fun place to be.

