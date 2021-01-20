Honiton's Freya gets the chop for the Little Princess Trust

Published: 3:00 PM January 20, 2021

Freya donated her hair to the charity in the hopes it will help someone regain their 'confidence and identity' - Credit: Laura Alexander

A 10-year-old Honiton girl has donated much of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides wigs to young people who have lost their hair due to undergoing cancer treatments or who suffer from conditions such as alopecia.

Freya Alexander had 13 inches cut off on Monday, January 4, at Honiton’s House of Hair.

The Year Six student, who goes to Littletown Primary Academy and is also a member of East Devon Dance Academy’s junior dance company, heard about the work of the Little Princess Trust and made the decision to do something to help.

She said she could not imagine not having hair and that by donating her hair for a wig it might help restore someone’s confidence and identity.

Freya and her mum Laura are keen to thank Linda and her team at House of Hair who were ‘amazing’ and cut Freya’s hair for free as well as donating money to Freya’s sponsorship appeal.

So far Freya’s appeal has raised more than £620, smashing her £500 target.

Freya’s Just Giving page, https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Freya201001, will remain live until January 23, if people would like to donate.

The Little Princess Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

A spokesperson for the Little Princess Trust said: “We have a trusted network of salons, and wigs are fitted at an approved salon closest to you.

“We start by matching as closely as possible to the natural hair colour. Because it’s real hair, the wig can be cut, curled, or straightened to match an original look — or to create a new style.

“We know there’s a lot going on for you, so we make it very easy to deal with us. You can phone or email us, whichever is better for you. Rest assured that we value your privacy and will never share your information, except with those involved in fitting your wig.

If you would like more information on the work of the Little Princess Trust visit the website, www.littleprincesses.org.uk.