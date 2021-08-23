Published: 2:15 PM August 23, 2021 Updated: 2:17 PM August 23, 2021

Honiton Gate to Plate returned for its third year on Saturday.

This annual street market celebrates all the fantastic food and craft on our doorstep here in East Devon and plenty of people turned out - despite the weather - to sample the traders’ offerings and talk to producers.

This year the event was delivered by eat:Festivals who worked to the latest guidelines and guidance regarding Covid-19. Their aim was to highlight the best of the district's outstanding food and drink producers, as well as traditional crafts people, by creating a fantastic open air event where people could enjoy delicious locally produced food and drink of East Devon.

And the verdict was pretty unanimous - they succeeded in putting on a good spread!

Ahead of the event, the eat:Festivals team was mindful of people’s reservations and nervousness about venturing out. They introduced a new layout for Honiton High Street that offered more space between producers; hand sanitiser stations; extra precautions for producers and a click and collect service to reduce dwell time.

Ahead of the event, organiser Sarah Milner Simonds said: “Markets are part of the fabric of towns and cities across the UK. We know our events generate environmental and economic benefits by supporting family producers and farmers. We need to help their micro and small businesses stay afloat during this transition to the new normal for the sake of the local economic wellbeing and long term visions of vibrant town centres.”

Beverley Milner Simonds, co-organiser, added: "Many thanks to East Devon District Council and Honiton Town Council for their support of this event.”

