Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton Archant

A major food festival in Honiton will be postponed until next month amid reports of a huge storm set to smash into Devon this weekend.

The Herald understands that Honiton Gate to Plate, which was supposed to be held this Saturday (August 10), will not be staged after the district council took professional advice on the matter.

The National Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain on Friday and Saturday (August 9 and 10).

Residents and business owners have been warned that heavy rain and strong winds will push northwards early on Friday and will be followed by scattered thundery showers.

Honiton Gate to Plate is a big hitter for the town, and last year welcomed the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to the inaugural event.

An East Devon District Council spokesman said: "The event was due to be held along the High Street in the town with around 50 food, drink and craft producers setting up gazebos and tents to cover their stalls from early Saturday morning.

"However, the forecast for Friday night and Saturday morning suggests that there will be wind gusts of up to 45mph to 50mph with a mean wind speed of between 20mph to 25mph.

"The wind gusts are expected to continue throughout Saturday and ease away later in the afternoon.

"Our primary concern is the safety of the public and our producers. The emergency services are also alerting us to the forecast for heavy rain on Friday, coupled with the high winds on Friday and Saturday which could lead to traffic disruption on the roads.

"We wouldn't want our visitors to put themselves at risk and be caught up in this."

EDDC said it hopes to be able to announce the date when it can hold this year's Gate to Plate fesitval in the next few days.