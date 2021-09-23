News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Honiton supermarket reopens bigger and better

Adam Manning

Published: 3:52 PM September 23, 2021   
ALDI Honiton Grand Re-opening

ALDI Honiton Grand Re-opening - Credit: © Brian Garwood / UNP 0845 600 7737

The Aldi store on Exeter Road in Honiton reopened this morning following a significant refurbishment and extension.

Honiton shoppers can now benefit from a new store layout with an additional aisle and clearer signs. Fresh bread and cakes have also been moved to the last aisle, preventing them from getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

During reopening week the middle aisle Specialbuys will be offering a wide range of home-baking essentials.

ALDI Honiton Grand Re-opening Store Manager David Templar

ALDI Honiton Grand Re-opening Store Manager David Templar - Credit: © Brian Garwood / UNP 0845 600 7737

Area Manager Sam Bensley said: “The team and I are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available. Hopefully the new look store will make shopping at Aldi Honiton that bit easier and more comfortable.”

